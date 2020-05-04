13,000 Shares in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quantum alerts:

QMCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 112,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,301. Quantum Corp has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Quantum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

In other Quantum news, insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 9,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,692.20. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,082,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,321. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.