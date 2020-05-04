22,500 Shares in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Acquired by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Mack Cali Realty makes up 0.3% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. TheStreet lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

NYSE CLI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.11. 799,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,815. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.