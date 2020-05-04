22,725 Shares in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

PINS traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $21.43. 11,726,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,805,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.