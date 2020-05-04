$321.47 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report sales of $321.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.30 million and the highest is $343.30 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $526.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,309,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $2,792,263. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $353,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,039.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. 624,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.65.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

