40,572 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.8% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,981,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,876. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

