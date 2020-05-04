55I LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

55I LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,683,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 275,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 130,592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,182. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

