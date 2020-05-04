55I LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

55I LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 141.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

