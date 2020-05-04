55I LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

55I LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,869,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,352. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.