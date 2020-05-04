55I LLC Invests $914,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.35. 881,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,292. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

