55I LLC Sells 4,695 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

55I LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,744,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,232,000 after purchasing an additional 750,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,270 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,267,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 500,448 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,290,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,598,000 after purchasing an additional 512,890 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,920 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

