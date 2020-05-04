9F (NYSE:JFU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.21

Shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 14134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

9F Company Profile (NYSE:JFU)

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.