AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

ACIU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,244. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $460.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.49.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). AC Immune had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in AC Immune by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AC Immune by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.