AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,766. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $343.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.20 million. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $98,973.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 324,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,456.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Willem L. Blindenbach acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $74,308.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 34,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,018.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 63,295 shares of company stock valued at $816,555. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 902,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 402,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

