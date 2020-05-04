AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 147.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $104,657.77. Also, CFO Gustavo Pimenta acquired 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $49,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AES traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.81. 3,618,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

