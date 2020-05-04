Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DETNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Aker BP ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS DETNF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

