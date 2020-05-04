Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DETNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Aker BP ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS DETNF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.