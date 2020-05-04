Alexander Mark Schobel Sells 40,000 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander Mark Schobel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00.

AQST traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $4.50. 847,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $140.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.62. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 311,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 239,243 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

