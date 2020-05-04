Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus Sells 10,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,951,319.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ARE traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.58. 435,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.35.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.