Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus Sells 10,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,951,319.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.58. 435,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

