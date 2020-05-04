Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Sold by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Alico makes up about 2.0% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alico by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alico during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Alico by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $221.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.