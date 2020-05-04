Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) is Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,233 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Allegiance Bancshares comprises 3.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned 0.86% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 348,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. 102,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,680. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%. Research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $25,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $977,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.