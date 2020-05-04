Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMRN. TheStreet downgraded Amarin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,630,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,488,062. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.83. Amarin has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Amarin by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 711,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Amarin by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

