American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $817,787.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $19.28. 767,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,115. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

