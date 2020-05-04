Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $249.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $219.00 to $249.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.65.

AMGN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $230.91. 2,032,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,539. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average is $222.14. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 309.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

