Analysts Expect Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 123 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KINS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 673,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 93,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.