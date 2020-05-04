Analysts Set Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Price Target at $4.00

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.18.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atento from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atento stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATTO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Atento has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). Atento had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atento will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

