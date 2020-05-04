Analysts Set Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) PT at $3.36

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of VNTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 319,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.00. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.