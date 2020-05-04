ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. 88,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,925. The company has a market cap of $469.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

