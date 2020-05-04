ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.
In related news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. 88,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,925. The company has a market cap of $469.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $86.96.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
