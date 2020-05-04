Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Down to $11.28

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $11.28. Apache shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 12,182,675 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 4.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth $102,618,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $99,801,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Apache by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apache by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,952,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

