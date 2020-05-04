Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 19,959.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 346,303 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 448.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 311.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.00. 612,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,472. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average of $207.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.46.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,070 shares of company stock worth $13,294,739. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

