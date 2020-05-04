Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,977,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,986,000 after acquiring an additional 201,966 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,591,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,047,000 after buying an additional 138,607 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,514,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,267,000 after buying an additional 606,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,818,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after buying an additional 98,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francisco L. Borges acquired 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 245,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,791.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 26,580 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $501,564.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 545,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,793.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. 567,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,545. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

