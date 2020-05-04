At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HOME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded At Home Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.97.

HOME stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.85. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that At Home Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 518,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,569,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in At Home Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in At Home Group by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 250,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in At Home Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

