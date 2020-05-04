Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.90

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $13.90. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 3,752,381 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Consumer Edge downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,553 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,237,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

