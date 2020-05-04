AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

AXAHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

AXA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 173,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. AXA has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $28.49.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

