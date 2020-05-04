Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,524. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $738.06 million, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 322,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,706,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 131,120 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.