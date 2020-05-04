Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,989,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,975,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

