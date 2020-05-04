Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires New Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 97,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

