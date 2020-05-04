Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $3.74 on Monday, hitting $146.32. 1,499,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,697. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares in the company, valued at $52,028,499.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,531 shares of company stock worth $8,216,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

