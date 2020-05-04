Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 561.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,744 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 349,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,642. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

