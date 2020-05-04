Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys Shares of 17,478 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,969,000 after acquiring an additional 193,974 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after acquiring an additional 350,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,008,000 after acquiring an additional 128,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after acquiring an additional 432,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,284. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,087 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

