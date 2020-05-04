Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,672,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,106,000 after acquiring an additional 152,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after acquiring an additional 682,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $821,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,603,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $206.94. The company had a trading volume of 978,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,684. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

