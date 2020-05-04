Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.86. 6,828,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

