Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.06. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.04 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.