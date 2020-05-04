Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 134,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,503. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.92.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.