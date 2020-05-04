Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,660 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,810,000 after acquiring an additional 612,306 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,612,000 after acquiring an additional 708,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

MPW traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.54. 3,006,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,950. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

