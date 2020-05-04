Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $27.28 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878,254 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $27,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 307,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,272. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

