Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $8.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 756.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,957 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,070,000 after buying an additional 686,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,721,000 after purchasing an additional 410,786 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,199,000.

SCZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,477. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40.

