Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,852,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,845,808. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

