Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 218.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $357,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew Miau bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,893,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and sold 5,936 shares worth $691,018. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.12. 600,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,866. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.24.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

