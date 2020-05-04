Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after buying an additional 350,017 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 153,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. 349,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,602. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.