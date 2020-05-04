Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Intuit by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.51. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

