Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 79,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,534,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 693,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 632,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 423,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 536,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 385,704 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 3,800,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,377. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

